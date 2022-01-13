After Further Review, T.J. Watt Denied Record-Breaking Sack Against Ravens

After further review, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt officially will end the 2021 NFL regular season with 22.5 sacks, which will keep him tied with Michael Strahan for the NFL’s single season record.

According to Darren Rovell, an inquiry from Steelers to the NFL on a possible Week 18 Sunday sack against the Baltimore Ravens not being counted correctly has been ruled on. The ruling stats that Watt will not be given additional sack. The play stays in the books as an aborted snap.

Inquiry from Steelers to league on possible TJ Watt sack not counted that was part of an aborted play has been ruled on. Watt will not be given additional sack. Remains tied with Michael Strahan at 22.5 for the single season record. Betting public was largely on Watt to break. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2022

Reportedly, Steelers team spokesman Burt Lauten the team asked for the first half play against the Ravens to be looked at for statistical purposes.

The rules governing aborted plays are clearly outlined in the NFL‘s statisticians guide and below is a look at that section. Overall, it is not a bit surprising that Watt was not awarded an extra sack based on how the rules for scoring such a play are stated.

While the review was denied, Watt did record 22.5 sacks this season and in just 15 games played in to boot. Strahan had his 22.5 sacks in 16 games in 2001. Watt entered the Week 18 game against the Ravens needing 1.5 sacks to break the NFL record. He ultimately secured the record-tying sack in the second quarter of the game.

Watt remains the leading candidate for the annual NFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in sacks for the second consecutive season. Watt and the Steelers are now busy preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card game on the road on Sunday night.