2022 Stock Watch – QB Dwayne Haskins – Stock Up

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: QB Dwayne Haskins

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: With recent reports indicating that the Steelers intend to place a restricted free agent tender on third-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, it all but confirms that he will at least be in the mix this Summer.

Now more than a week following the Steelers’ unceremonious postseason exit, it’s time to start shifting away from the day-to-day fluctuations and start taking more longview evaluations of players, starting with Dwayne Haskins.

There have been reports recently stating, to what should be nobody’s surprise, that the Steelers intend to place an original-round restricted free agent tender on the young quarterback. Because he is a former first-round draft pick, an original-round tender provides the same protection as a first-round tender, for a lower price to the team. Any team that signs him to a deal would have to be prepared to give up a first-round draft pick.

The Steelers signed Haskins to a Reserve/Future signing last January on a no-risk, high-reward contract. They owed him nothing guaranteed if he didn’t work out, but they also saw upside in him that they are hoping they can continue to flesh out this offseason.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retiring, the starting job is largely up for grabs. Mason Rudolph will be the frontrunner for the job, but there is more incentive than ever to give every effort to the competition when that competition is for a starting position.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Steelers also decide to bring back Joshua Dobbs, who spent the entire season on the Reserve/Injured List. They will do their due diligence in the free agent market and the draft process, and perhaps even the trade market as well, however, before settling on who their starter will be in September. Haskins’ is just one of many potential hats in the ring.