Lawsuit Filed By Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Settled With Some Involved Parties

According to attorney Rick Ellsley, who is representing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.’s widow Kalabrya Haskins, she has reached settlements with the truck driver, truck owner and truck broker who were initially sued in a lawsuit filed on April 10 by Ellsey’s firm. It was also revealed that some other settlements had been reached previously. However, the lawsuit is still continuing against other defendants in court in Broward County, Fla.

The news was passed on by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

According to Rick Ellsley, attorney for Kalabrya Haskins as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dwayne Haskins, Jr.: There are now settlements with the truck driver, truck owner, and truck broker. The case continues to proceed against the other defendants.

Statement: pic.twitter.com/iEWdwbpivY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2023

The truck driver was sued due to allegations that Haskins was hit by the front left of the dump truck, which differed from the driver’s account of events. The suit also alleged that the truck had numerous mechanical problems and was traveling above the speed limit. It also alleged that numerous other drivers were able to avoid Haskins, which raised questions as to what prevented the dump truck from doing the same.

It was also alleged that Haskins was illuminated in the roadway by taillights, brake lights and hazards, and that the driver refused to provide a blood sample at the scene to police and didn’t provide any alcohol test results following the incident.

The other part of the lawsuit alleged that Haskins may have been drugged and targeted as part of a conspiracy to blackmail him. While no one was specifically named in the suit, it seems as if subpoenas could be filed, or have and haven’t been made public. That seems to be the part of the lawsuit that’s continuing on, given the truck driver and the truck company are no longer involved.

Haskins’ death was incredibly tragic, a young man with his life ahead of him gone far too soon. Hopefully, this settlement helps provide some closure to Haskins’ family and loved ones, while they continue to look for further information into what could have happened in the early morning of April 9, 2022.