2021 Wild Card Round Steelers Vs Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half was kept close by the Pittsburgh Steelers who needed a tight game against the Kansas City Chiefs to have a chance down the stretch.

The Steelers scored first with TJ Watt returning a fumble for a touchdown. After that it was all Chiefs, with three impressive offensive drives and suffocating the Steelers’ offense drive after drive.

The Steelers won the coin toss, but opted to receive, so the Chiefs will start the half with the ball up 21-0.

The defense hopefully is rested up after halftime. They were on the field for the majority of the 1st half.

1st half yards: Travis Kelce: 94

Jerick McKinnon: 58

Demarcus Robinson: 47 Steelers: 44 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

1stH notes:

Harvin punting better

2 takeaways kept it close

Explosive plays 6-0

Getting pressure, Mahomes extending

1-8 on 3rdD

inside LBs are BAD

Big 3rd stop Minkah

Nice AlexH sack

no offense 1.6 yards per play

More Diontae drop

Miscomm on 3rds#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 17, 2022

The #Chiefs secondary aligned in press coverage on 68% of routes against Steelers slot/wide receivers, which would rank as the highest press coverage rate by a team in any game over the last 6 seasons. » KC Defense (Reg Season): 40% press (1st in NFL)#PITvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2022

START OF 3RD QUARTER. 21-7 CHIEFS.

Byron Pringle returned the kick to the 31 yard line. On 1st down, the Chiefs almost get to the midfield mark instantly with a 12 yard pickup on the ground by Jerick McKinnon.

On 1st down, McKinnon tackled for a gain of just 1 by Terrell Edmunds. Mahomes passed short left to Robinson on 2nd down for a 29 yard explosive play. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Devin Bush there for the tackle in pursuit.

On 1st down, Montravius Adams sacked Mahomes for a loss of 10. TJ Watt was put into a headlock and it was flagged, but Tomlin declined. 2nd and 20, Kelce picks up 8 yards to make it 3rd and 12. McKinnon with a 23 yard reception.

1st and goal, McKinnon stopped for no gain, but Tyreek Hill got the touchdown. Some more trickery in the backfield for the second touchdown in a row. The review had Tyreek Hill down just short of the goal line. Hill got the ball for 4 yards on 2nd and goal. On 3rd and goal, Mahomes dumped the ball off to the tackle-eligible for a touchdown. 28-7 Chiefs.

Chiefs have more plays (49) than the Steelers have yards (44). #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

Najee Harris had his first fumble of the year. Frank Clark recovered it. That kind of day for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are at risk of one of the worst losses, playoffs or otherwise, that the organization has ever suffered.

On 1st down, McKinnon was tackled behind the line of scrimmage by Joe Schobert. The next play, a 31 yard pass to Tyreek Hill. 35-7 Chiefs.

We'll always have that 7-0 lead…that was fun — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

The rest of this game is going to be a Ben Roethlisberger send off party. The game is as good as over with the 2nd half barely underway.

Najee Harris lost two yards on 1st down. Kansas City took their first timeout. On 2nd down, Chase Claypool caught his first pass of the game for a gain of 16.

1st and 10, Najee Harris caught the check down for no gain. On 2nd, Juju got involved with a 6 yard gain across the middle. On 3rd and 4, Pat Freiermuth caught the pass and ran for 8 yards.

On 1st, Ben to Claypool for 5 yards. Its halfway through the 3rd, and this is the first functional drive the Steelers have had. It looks like Diontae Johnson may have been pulled from the game, at least to start the 2nd half. On 2nd and 5, Kalen Ballage up the middle for just 2 yards. On 3rd and 3, Juju Smith-Schuster converted.

On 1st, James Washington caught a 50/50 ball for 22 yards. Diontae Johnson got his first catch of the half on the next play for 13 yards and a touchdown. Diontae was wide open. 35-14 Chiefs.

Kyle Tuszka made the stop on 1st down for a loss of four yards. On 2nd and 14, Travis Kelce picked up 6 with Terrell Edmunds in coverage. 3rd and 8, Byron Pringle good for 15 yards and a 1st down.

On 1st down, Pringle again for 3 yards. He was the receiver that killed the Steelers in week 16, but Mahomes is elite at spreading the ball around. On 2nd, Hardman broke a double explosive play for 41 yards. Robert Spillane’s shoestring tackle saved the touchdown, but the Chiefs are in the red zone.

A direct snap to Travis Kelce with another interesting goal line play. He passed to Byron Pringle for the touchdown. The Chiefs are very crafty in that area and the Steelers were not prepared. 42-14 Chiefs.

Chiefs' drives since TJ Watt's TD. Touchdown

Touchdown

Touchdown

Touchdown

Touchdown

Touchdown — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

Najee Harris went up the middle on 1st down for 4 yards. Juju got involved for a 1 yard gain on the next play. He was hit hard at the end of the play. He has a big smile on, I am sure he misses all of this. On 3rd and 5, Chase Claypool picked up 4 yards, just shy of the first. Benny Snell was able to get 8 yards on 4th.

Dan Moore Jr. called for holding on 1st down, so 1st and 20. Ben attempted deep to James Washington, but it fell incomplete. Washington stopped his route and Ben overthrew a bit. On 2nd and 20, an interception was wiped out by a roughing the passer call.

On 1st and 10, Snell ran for 7 yards off the right end. Juju caught a short pass to the right and ran for a 7 yard gain. Another first down for Juju in his return from injury.

On 1st, Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth for 9 yards. Freiermuth fought through a couple defenders for extra yards. On 2nd and 1, Chase Claypool was targeted, but it was nearly intercepted by Wharton. Kalen Ballage picked up enough for the 1st down on 3rd and 1.

Ben took a deep shot to Diontae Johnson on 1st down, but it fell incomplete. A lot of contact back in the end zone, but no flags. Ray-Ray McCloud picked up 8 yards running over the middle. On 3rd and 2, Chase Claypool wasn’t able to haul it in. He probably could have caught that ball, but his vertical leaps always end up diagonal in the air. Too much wasted reach. On 4th and 2, Ben found Diontae Johnson on a quick in for the 1st.

James Washington caught a 50/50 ball in the end zone. A good throw and a great catch. 42-21 Chiefs.

The Steelers have allowed 35+ points in four straight playoff games. That is a NFL record. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

The Steelers attempted an onside kick and it nearly would have been recovered, but Robinson got it with the very tips of his fingers.

On 1st down, Hardman took a pass for 6 yards. Minkah Fitzpatrick made the tackle on 2nd down, but not before McKinnon picked up 11 yards. The Chiefs are right at the edge of field goal range.

McKinnon got the ball again on 1st down, tackled for a 1 yard loss by Chris Wormley and Terrell Edmunds. On 2nd and 11, Hardman got the quick screen for 2 yards. 3rd and 9, Mahomes was sacked by TJ Watt for a loss of 14 yards. Not in field goal range, the Chiefs will be forced to punt.

The Steelers called their 1st timeout of the half. McCloud returned the punt just 5 yards to the 19 yard line. The offense has a long field to go. Down 21 with 4:24 remaining.

Ben Roethlisberger takes the field for what could be his final drive. A legendary career for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are now scheduled to pick 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 17, 2022

This might be the last drive ever in the Hall of Fame career of Ben Roethlisberger. Enjoy it, Steelers fans. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 17, 2022

Roethlisberger dropped a snap, but managed to get it to Benny Snell who ran for 13 yards. Snell received the next one for 5 yards to pick up a 1st.

On 1st, Ben Roethlisberger tried to hit Juju Smith-Schuster in the middle, but it was well off target and nearly picked off. On 2nd and 10, Ben complete to Zach Gentry for 5 yards. 3rd and 5, Diontae Johnson caught the pass and picked up 7 yards and another first down.

Ben to Gentry on 1st down for 7 yards.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

A lot of Steelers fans staying for Ben. More chiefs than Steelers fans leaving Arrowhead. Respect. #HereWeGo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/L4NgyFQ6fj — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 17, 2022

Juju Smith-Schuster dropped the pass that would have converted on 2nd and 3, but Kalen Ballage picked it up on the next play.

On 1st and 10, Ben was sacked for a loss of 3 yards. The most sacked QB of all time taking one more to the turf. McCloud converted on 3rd and 3 with a 12 yard pickup.

On 1st and 10, Ben found Snell for an 11 yard gain over the middle. With 00:11 remaining, the Steelers use their final timeout. On the 14 yard line, Ben to Zach Gentry for 11 yards. Short of the end zone and time expired. So Gentry caught the last pass of Roethlisberger’s career.

FINAL SCORE 42-21 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS