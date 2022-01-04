2021 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are up 10-0 at halftime. Ben Roethlisberger threw one touchdown pass and a late interception on the last play of the first half. Najee Harris has played very well, with some changes on the personnel and coaching of the offensive line the inside running game is looking way better so far.

The defense pitched a first half shutout, with TJ Watt notching two sacks. Baker Mayfield has had three or four batted passes so far as well. TJ Watt is currently at 19.5 sacks, just 3 shy of tying the all-time single season record.

1st H notes:

Baker's awful 4/15/58/0/1

Bat pass city for DEF

71 Najee rushing yards

Oline good push with JC at C

Diontae 2 DRP

Early negative play completions

3 CLE expl plays, PIT 0

No runs in last RZ trip

PIT on 3rd (2-10)

Watt 2 sacks

Witherspoon INT

5 CLE penalties#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 4, 2022

Baker Mayfield just became the first player in the NFL this season to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2022

Baker Mayfield’s woes continue with an interception, multiple batted passes, and otherwise off target passes in this game. The Browns have nothing to play for except being spoiler to the Steelers. If the Steelers’ lead gets any worse, you could start to see some relenting play from the Browns.

Most sacks in the NFL… since 2018: T.J. Watt

since 2019: T.J. Watt

since 2020: T.J. Watt

since 2021: T.J. Watt pic.twitter.com/Mx0LrlBkIs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2022

The opening kickoff for the half was returned to the 35. Not much power on that from Boswell.

Cleveland started with the ball and the first two plays resulted in 3rd and 3. On 3rd down, Derrek Tuszka is in the game for TJ Watt. Cameron Heyward sacked Baker on 3rd down. The punt team is coming out onto the field. Isaiahh Loudermilk was near the sack as well.

The punt had nice hangtime and was only returned a few yards to the 22 yard line.

Ben Roethlisberger back in for the first snap of his last half at Heinz Field. On 1st and 10, play action pass was off target and fell incomplete. Najee Harris took the ball 30 yards up the left sideline. He finished the play with a stiff arm for the longest run of the Steelers’ season and breaking Franco Harris’ Steelers rookie rushing record. What a way to break the rookie record!

On 1st down, Najee was tackled for a loss of 1. He nearly stiff armed his way out of that tackle, too. On 2nd and 11, Ben complete to Diontae Johnson for 3 yards. 3rd and 8, Ben with a free play to Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the flag should move them up and give them a re-do. 3rd and 3, Diontae Johnson made space for himself at the top of the route and converted the first down.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5 yards. Najee Harris is over 100 yards now on the game. Ben Roethlisberger got rid of the ball on 2nd down just in time to avoid the Myles Garrett sack, he connected with Ray-Ray McCloud for another 1st down.

On 1st down, Diontae Johnson was hit hard as he tried to catch the ball and it fell incomplete. Ben way overthrew the ball on 2nd down. It was an RPO and Ben wishes he handed the ball off. 3rd and 10, Ben with a short completion to Pat Freiermuth for two yards. Chris Boswell coming out to kick the field goal. The field goal is good. 13-0 Steelers.