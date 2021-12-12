Week 14 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 14 game on Thursday night, we’ll now have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the three other three AFC North teams playing on this Sunday and that includes the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens playing each other in early game action.
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 14 early games.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Cowboys: QB Will Grier, RB Tony Pollard, DB Israel Mukuamu, DE Azur Kamara, OL Matt Farniok, WR Simi Fehoko, TE Sean McKeon
Football Team: WR Dax Milne, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jordan Kunaszyk
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Jaguars: DE/LB Jordan Smith, C Brandon Linder, CB Tre Herndon, DT Jay Tufele, TE Jacob Hollister
Titans: WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Janoris Jenkins, FB Khari Blasingame, LB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz, DT Teair Tart, LB Zach Cunningham
Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans
Seahawks: RB Travis Homer, QB Jacob Eason, S Nigel Warrior, CB Kyle Fuller, T Brandon Shell, DT Robert Nkemdiche
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, S Terrence Brooks, CB Jimmy Moreland, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Cole Toner
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders: TE Darren Waller, MLB Denzel Perryman, DE Carl Nassib, LB Patrick Onwuasor, CB Amik Robertson, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, DT Kendal Vickers
Chiefs: CB Dicaprio Bootle, QB Shane Buechele, CB L’Jarius Sneed, OL Kyle Long, OL Prince Tega-Wanogho
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
Saints: WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, QB Ian Book, LB Pete Werner, DB Ken Crawley, LB Kaden Elliss, OL Will Clapp, OT Ryan Ramczyk
Jets: RB Tevin Coleman, TE Trevon Wesco, OL Isaiah Williams, DE Ronnie Blair, CB Isaiah Dunn, DT Jonathan Marshall, CB Michael Carter
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Falcons: QB Josh Rosen, S Richie Grant, OL Josh Andrews, OLB Ade Ogundeji, DL Tyeler Davison, DL Jonathan Bullard
Panthers: OG John Miller, OG Michael Jordan, QB Matt Barkley, S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, LB Frankie Luvu, WR Shi Smith
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Ravens: FB Pat Ricard, WR M. Boykin, TE Nick Boyle, OT Pat Mekari, DB Jimmy Smith
Browns: WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Greg Newsome II, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., S Richard LeCounte III, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Tommy Togiai
A Twitter List by Steelersdepot