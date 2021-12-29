Watch: Hidden Yards Show Run Defense Problems Aren’t Always Obvious

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense against the Kansas City Chiefs. To their credit, it wasn’t as poor as it was Sunday as it was in previous games. But there were smaller, more subtle issues in this one that led the Chiefs to have more success than they should have. Five examples of that in today’s video.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.