Vikings Vs. Bears Week 15 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season continues on into later Monday night with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Solider Field.

This should be a great game as it includes two NFC North teams going at it in Chicago on Monday Night Football.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Vikings Inactives: WR Adam Thielen, QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt, and OG Wyatt Davis

Bears Inactives: CB Xavier Crawford, WR Marquise Goodwin, OT Jason Peters, DT Khyiris Tonga

