Vikings Vs. Bears Week 15 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season continues on into later Monday night with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Solider Field.

This should be a great game as it includes two NFC North teams going at it in Chicago on Monday Night Football.

Vikings Inactives: WR Adam Thielen, QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt, and OG Wyatt Davis

Bears Inactives: CB Xavier Crawford, WR Marquise Goodwin, OT Jason Peters, DT Khyiris Tonga

