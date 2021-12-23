TJ Watt And Cam Heyward Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players headed to the 2022 Pro Bowl that will take place this February in Las Vegas. They are OLB TJ Watt and DT Cam Heyward.

Watt is no surprise, a lock to be voted in. He led all EDGE rushers in the fan portion of the voting, eclipsing 237,000 votes. That was seventh most of any player in the league. Watt has had a historic season, setting an official franchise record with 17.5 sacks. Despite missing time due to injury, he’s been among the league’s most dominant players and the current favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Five years in the NFL, this will be Watt’s third Pro Bowl appearance.

Cam Heyward also gets the nod. While the stats don’t always show it, Heyward is having arguably the best season of his spectacular career. In 14 starts, he has seven sacks, second most on the team, with 13 QB hits, 11 TFL, and 73 overall tackles. No defensive lineman has more solo run tackles this season than Heyward’s 32. This will be Heyward’s fifth Pro Bowl appearance, all five coming over the last five years. He was an injury replacement selection in 2017.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Diontae Johnson, and K Chris Boswell were not selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, February 6th in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 3 PM/EST.

Here is a running list of all players named to the Pro Bowl.