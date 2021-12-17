Titans Friday Injury Report Week 15: Six Players Ruled Out For Sunday, One Questionable

The Tennessee Titans have now released their third injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows six players listed as out for that contest with one other listed as questionable for it.

After failing to practice all week, the Titans have now ruled out fullback Tory Carter (ankle), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), and defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle) for Sunday’s road game against the Steelers.

The Titans added guard Aaron Brewer (toe) to their injury report on Friday as questionable after he failed to practice earlier in the day.

As for the rest of the Titans Week 15 injury report, safety Dane Cruikshank (illness), linebacker Derick Roberson (illness), linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) all ended Friday without game status designations. All were full practice participants on Friday except for Autry, who like Brewer, is a new addition to the injury report. Autry is listed as a limited practice participant on Friday.

The Titans are expected to activate outside linebacker Bud Dupree to their 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday as a designated-to-return player. A few other moves might be made on Saturday as well.