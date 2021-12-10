The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vikings Recap, Injuries, Transactions, Week 15 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the loss the Pittsburgh Steelers had at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Before we get deep into breaking down the Thursday night game, however, Alex and I recap the pregame moves and the inactive list. We also talk a little about the latest on the players who were injured Thursday night.

As you would expect, Alex and I deep-dive the Steelers game against the Vikings in the middle of this show and that takes quite a while to do. We talk offensive and defensive woes in addition to discussing a few positive showings in the game.

Several individual plays and performances are discussed as part of our game recap. We also discuss a few of the postgame comments that were made.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will be in the NFL news cycle the next few days, so Alex and I discuss why that is the case and more.

As usual, Alex and I pick the remaining Week 15 NFL games against the spread.

We then move on to wrap up this Friday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vikings Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Ravens All-22 Review, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-10-episode-1498

