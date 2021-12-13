Season 12, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers following their Thursday night road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Alex and I talk about the latest concerning the health of Steelers outside linebackers T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (quad) with Week 15 about to get underway. We also talk about if a few other players on the IR or the COVID list will resume working this coming week. Alex and I also recap the weird set of practice squad moves that the Steelers made in week 14 that revolved around a few specialists.

Alex and I have both fully digested the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 14 loss to the Vikings, so we spend quite a bit of time in this show talking about the good, the bad and the ugly from those film sessions.

The Steelers did get a little help in the AFC playoff race on Sunday, so Alex and I recap the comings and goings of Week 14 in addition to discussing the AFC North race heading into the final four weeks of the 2021 regular season.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vikings All-22, Week 14 AFC North Results, Playoff Chances, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-13-episode-1499

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 62 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n