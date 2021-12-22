The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Titans Tape, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers these last few days. We also talk about the health of the team heading into Week 16 and go over the COVID issues both the Kanas City Chiefs and the Steelers are now having.

Will the Steelers’ Week 16 Sunday game against the Chiefs get moved for COVID reasons? We discuss that. We also discuss the Wednesday morning news concerning Steelers’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm early in this show as well.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I parse the notable things to come out of that. Tomlin gave us quite a bit to talk about and that includes him discussing the decision to trade away outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs several weeks ago.

With no Chiefs beat writer to talk to on this Wednesday, Alex and I get into talking about what we move observed while going through the all-22 tape from the Steelers week 15 Sunday hone win against the Tennessee Titans. We go over the good, the bad and the ugly on both sides of the football for the Steelers in that big win against the Titans.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: TThe Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Titans Tape, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-22-episode-1503

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 65 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n