Steelers Week 15 Postgame Injury Report: Wormley, Freiermuth Dinged In Win Against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday and now they will exit Week 15 with a record of 7-6-1. The team did, however, suffer a few injuries during Sunday’s win, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
“From the injury standpoint, [Chris] Wormley had a groin, wasn’t able to continue,” Tomlin said. “Pat [Freiermuth] is in the concussion protocol, we’ll see where that leads.”
It’s unclear as to when Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley had to leave Sunday’s game with his groin injury as the team did not report that during the game. As for tight end Pat Freiermuth, he left the game in the third quarter after taking a pretty big hit. He went to the locker room to get checked for a concussion and never retuned.
Freiermuth will obviously now be in concussion protocol through the start of next week. Freiermuth just cleared concussion protocol just a few weeks ago so that’s something worth noting. We’ll have to see if Tomlin provides more of an update on Wormley on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
The Steelers had a few players miss Sunday’s game with injuries. Those players who missed the game injured were inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and tight end Kevin Rader (hip). Defensive tackle Montravius Adams also missed the Sunday game as he was on the COVID-19 list.
The Steelers next game will be on the road next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.