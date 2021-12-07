Steelers Week 14 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Two Offensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 14, and this week’s list of four includes three offensive players and one defensive player.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 14 were, wide receiver Anthony Miller, offensive lineman Chaz Green, defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and guard Rashaad Coward.

This is now the eighth time that the Steelers have had Miller as a protected practice squad since signing him in the middle of October. He has since been elevated to the Active/Inactive roster once and that happened a few weeks ago when wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for Green and Archibong, they have each been protected more than once so far this season and both have been elevated at least once to the Active/Inactive roster. There is a good chance that Green will be elevated again before the team’s Thursday night game with guard B.J. Finney now dealing with a back injury and with tackle Joe Haeg still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This marks the first time that Coward has been on the protected practice squad player list. He was recently signed to the practice squad. He started the 2021 season on the Steelers 53-man roster. Coward might be elevated along with Green prior to the Thursday night game and especially if the Steelers are ultimately without the services of both Finney and Haeg.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on the road Thursday night.