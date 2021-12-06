Steelers Week 13 Postgame Injury Report: Finney Evaluated With Back Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a win Sunday evening over the Baltimore Ravens, though they didn’t get out of the game completely healthy. They suffered one known injury in the victory, losing OL BJ Finney early in the game. Mike Tomlin outlined the injury report in his post-game press conference.

“BJ Finney hurt his back, he’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said post-game. “I’m sure we’ll have some other things but that’s all it’ll have to report at this time.”

Finney was lost early in the game and quickly ruled out, a poor sign for his chances of getting healthy for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was replaced by John Leglue, the fifth player to play left guard for the Steelers this season. In his first NFL action, Leglue played admirably, and was praised by teammates and coaches post-game.

Kevin Dotson, J.C. Hassenauer, Joe Haeg, and Leglue have all logged snaps at left guard this season for the Steelers. Dotson and Hassenauer remain on IR with injuries.

It’s unclear if Leglue will keep that starting job should Finney be unable to play in Week 14. Joe Haeg remains on the COVID list and may not get cleared in time and if he does, likely will have no or very little practice time. The team may also need to find a way to dress eight offensive linemen against the Vikings, meaning someone like Rashaad Coward could be elevated from the practice squad.

As Tomlin mentioned, there may be other minor injuries the team suffered and it’s likely many players won’t practice this week given the short turnaround to their next game. We’ll have injury reports for you throughout the week on Steelers Depot.