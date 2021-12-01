Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 13: Haden, Four Others Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard Trai Turner (not injury related – rest), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), tackle Zach Banner (illness), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder).

Of those five players, Spillane, Haden and Banner might be considered the most questionable to play on Sunday against the Ravens. Spillane was injured this past Sunday while Banner’s illness could be pretty much anything. As for Haden not practicing on Wednesday, we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the week goes for him. He missed the team’s last two games with his foot injury.

Just one Steelers players, wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), is listed as limited practice participants for Wednesday. Claypool, however, has been dealing with his toe injury for a few weeks now so odds are good he’ll play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Two other Steelers players listed on the injury report, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip), both practiced fully on Wednesday. That’s great news when it comes to Freiermuth, who has been in concussion protocol since the Week 12 game ended. Hopefully he does not have any sort of a setback these next few days.

The Steelers also still have two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and tackle Joe Haeg and obviously neither practiced on Wednesday. We’ll have to wait and see if either player can get through COVID protocol and cleared to return to the 53-man roster by Saturday evening.