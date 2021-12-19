Steelers Vs. Titans: Inactives For Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 15 Sunday afternoon home game against the Tennessee Titans and as expected, this week’s list includes the two players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Friday and Saturday.

After being ruled out on the injury report since Friday after practice, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are both inactive Sunday afternoon against the Titans. This makes the fourth consecutive game that Buggs. He was a healthy scratch three weeks ago and has now been an injury scratch the last three games. As for Johnson, this is the first time he has been an injury scratch this season.

Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (hip) is also inactive on Sunday after ending the week listed as questionable on the injury report. Rader never was able to practice fully this past week.

The Steelers other two inactive players for their Week 15 Sunday afternoon home game against the Titans are both healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

In some related Week 15 inactive news, the Steelers get cornerback Joe Haden back on Sunday. Haden had previously missed the Steelers last four games with a foot injury. Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis is also back dressed for the Steelers on this Week 15 Sunday. He has not dressed for a game since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Inside linebacker Robert Spillane also returns on Sunday after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Isaiah Buggs

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Kevin Rader

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Titans Inactive Players

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins

LB Joe Jones

LB David Long Jr.

OL Daniel Munyer

G Rodger Saffold III

DL Larrell Murchison

DT Teair Tart