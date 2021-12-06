Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 13 Recap: PFF Total Snaps & Grades

What a low scoring battle early and exciting fourth quarter with the Steelers offense showing up late, and gutsy Ravens decision to go for the last second win, failing on the two-point conversion leading to the 20-19 win and a 6-5-1 record! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film.
Let’s start with the offense:
Pittsburgh’s offense got well deserved love from the PFF grades, topped by wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s 85.7 grade, along with 70+ grades from guard Trai Turner, tight end Zach Gentry, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, and running backs Najee Harris and Benny Snell. Wide receiver Cody White, guard B.J. Finney, fullback Derek Watt, and wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington had below 60 grades, with the latter getting the lowest grade of 46.2.
The offense got their first opportunity off safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s interception with 8:30 on the clock, starting things off with Harris on the ground and Finney unable to get a block on the second level allowing the tackle for only a gain of two. On second and eight it was Harris again on the ground, this time slithering through good blocks from Turner and Okorafor, then churning for additional yards on the gain of seven where tackle Dan Moore was injured on the play. Third down and one now, and Pittsburgh opts for three straight running plays, but Harris had no room with Turner, center Kendrick Green, and Finney (injured and would not return) getting stood up and stopping the run for no gain. Three and out, no score.
With 5:17 on the clock the offense returned off a defensive three and out of their own, to an empty set and throw to Harris on a short out route from the slot picking up four yards. On second and six Moore and guard John Leglue (replacing Finney) got good initial push along with good second effort from Green to create space for the four-yard gain setting up third and short. Third and two now, and Roethlisberger saw the Ravens blitz and decided quickly to go deep to wide receiver Chase Claypool, but the pass was off his fingertip and incomplete, and noted Johnson open on a drag with room to run. Second straight three and out for the offense, still no score.
The third drive for the offense began with 8:32 in the second quarter, and for only their ninth play of the game got a great one from empty on a Harris wide out screen with great blocks out front from Claypool, Moore, Leglue, and Green to spring him for the 18-yard gain! The following first down Roethlisberger targeted deep but threw high out of bounds for Johnson who took a huge hit after letting up and seemed like a defenseless hit but no call. On second and ten there was no room with Leglue getting beat on the Harris run, able to stiff arm the defender, but Moore’s man quickly getting there for the loss of two. Third and 11 now and Harris did a great job picking up the linebacker in pass protection to give Roethlisberger just enough time to get the pass to McCloud on the short throw, tackled for seven yards for another third down fail! Another short drive, Steelers down by seven.
With 1:48 left in the half Roethlisberger play actioned then threw quick back shoulder to Claypool who was in single coverage for a good 12-yard gain with the Ravens in single high. The following first down Harris got the short screen pass with a decent Green block out in front on the three yard gain. On second and seven Roethlisberger snapped quick then launched to tight end Pat Freiermuth short over the middle, running over the defender for yards after catch and the first down for a gain of 18! With 58 seconds left, Roethlisberger was pressured on the blitz but able to hit Freiermuth again, open in the flat and getting out of bounds on the gain of five. On second and five the offensive line picked up another blitz well allowing Roethlisberger to find Johnson on the slant with separation and 14-yard gain!
Unfortunately the offense sputtered here with three straight incompletions. The first was a great throw by Roethlisberger that Johnson dropped, a huge missed touchdown opportunity for the tie. On second and ten Okorafor allowed a hit on Roethlisberger who threw the ball away. Third and ten now, with Roethlisberger getting hit again by a free blitzer unloading the pass to McCloud, tipped by a defensive lineman, then Johnson, and luckily not picked off. This allowed kicker Chris Boswell to make his first field goal to get points before the half. Steelers down by four now, not a bad deficit considering the lack of offensive plays.
The offense got the ball to start the second half at the ten-yard line, starting with a toss to Harris from the I-formation with good blocks from Moore and Leglue for the cutback and gain of five yards. On second and five, Turner got a good push along with good blocks from Green and Okorafor on the run of four yards by Harris. Third and one now, and Pittsburgh ran for the third consecutive time as they did to open the game, but on this third and one Gentry got a good push along with Okorafor getting a pancake creating just enough on the two-yard gain and first down!
Roethlisberger targeted McCloud deep right the next play for what was originally an explosive 31-yard catch, but Baltimore challenged the catch which was overturned setting up second and ten. Roethlisberger play actioned then threw quick to Johnson, but the pass was batted and nearly picked by the defensive back who charged to the line of scrimmage pre snap, close to being offsides on the play. Third and ten now, Roethlisberger threw for McCloud but didn’t see the dropping linebacker who nearly picked it off, another lucky break but unfortunately another third down fail. Green was called for a facemask penalty tackling the player who ran after the play was ruled dead setting up fourth and 21. Pittsburgh’s deficit still four.
With 7:18 in the third quarter, the offense returned down by seven off the Ravens field goal to a Harris three-yard run, behind a decent push but better run defense. On second and seven Johnson got the target on a screen just past the line of scrimmage with McCloud getting a nice block, and despite Gentry whiffing on his, the pass gained just enough yards after catch for the first down on the sideline. The following first down was a nice six-yard run by Harris with good collective blocks from the line and Freiermuth. On second and four, Turner got pushed back into the running lane, limiting Harris’ gain to one yard. Third and a short three now, and Roethlisberger recognized pre snap that Johnson would be one-on-one and went to him on the quick slant with space on the eight-yard gain and third down conversion!
The following first down Pittsburgh was without Johnson who left after the previous hit, replaced by Washington, and ran the jet sweep to Claypool with Gentry and Freiermuth blocking in front but not much push on the gain of only two. On second and eight, Roethlisberger threw for Freiermuth on the out cut but was a little behind him in tight coverage falling incomplete. Third and eight now, and Roethlisberger completed to Freiermuth this time, but short of the sticks on his drag route then swarmed by defenders on the gain of four, where Washington was out in front blocking but called for pass interference, which Baltimore declined to set up fourth down. Another punt, Steelers down by seven.
The offense returned with 39 seconds left in the third quarter still down by seven, where Roethlisberger hit Johnson on the quick slant and stopped on a dime to cut outside for yards after catch on the nine-yard gain!
The drive continued to start the fourth quarter and on second and one Gentry, Moore, and Turner got pushed back resulting in no gain. Third and one now and loved the play action call here to open up the crossing route to Claypool who had a step and capitalized with great yards after catch and explosive gain of 40 yards! On first and ten the Steelers stuck with the pass, this time Roethlisberger pumping then throwing to Johnson on a crosser with the same defensive back who was on Claypool the previous play, appearing to collide/miscommunicate with the safety leaving him wide open for the easy catch and waltz in for the touchdown! Two explosive plays for 69 yards and the score, but Boswell missed the extra point wide that would have tied the game, Pittsburgh down by one.
With 11:51 left in the fourth quarter down by four, Harris got the carry on first down behind Leglue and Freiermuth but not much push for only one yard. On second and nine, Roethlisberger was able to get a great pass off despite Okorafor allowing his man the edge, nearly getting in the passing lane, back shoulder to Johnson who nearly tripped but kept his balance prior to the catch and eluded a tackle on the sideline to pick up an explosive 25-yard gain! On first down, Harris got the carry making a great cut at the line around Green’s block then fighting through a tackler on the good eight-yard gain. On second and two, Harris saw a good push from the offensive line to pick up the first down on the three-yard run. Harris got another touch on first down, this time a short pass over the middle with room to run on the healthy nine-yard gain with his well-known hurdle at the end. On second and one, it was Harris back on the ground, fighting and extending for just enough on the two-yard gain and first down despite Green being pushed back, very encouraging drive here.
Continuing on first down, Harris got another carry where Okorafor and Freiermuth couldn’t get a push and Moore getting beat quickly off the snap allowing his man to pursue for the tackle and no gain. On second down, Harris got his sixth consecutive touch on a quick checkdown and running over the defensive back for positive yards on the gain of two. Third and eight now, and Roethlisberger went deep on a go to Washington but was out of reach, able to tip it away from a possible interception though and falling incomplete. Unfortunately no end zone, but Boswell makes the field goal here, cutting the deficit back to one.
The offense returned with 6:21 left in the game down by one, getting Harris another carry showing great shiftiness to bounce outside of Gentry’s block and evading tacklers on the eight-yard gain. On second and two Roethlisberger play actioned and looked for Claypool quick who was pressed, noted Johnson being open, but instead scrambles forward for no gain on the odd play. Big third and two now, with Roethlisberger getting the pass over two defenders pursuing him in the backfield, opening Gentry’s route in the flat for the catch and inside move on the defender for the five-yard gain and third down conversion! On first down, Johnson had big cushion from the defensive back at the line of scrimmage, running a quick out for and easy catch and nine-yard pickup. On second and one, it was back to Harris on the ground with great blocks from Moore and Gentry to spring him for the 13-yard gain!
The drive continued on first down with another Harris run, starting with a high snap from Green who also let his man off the block for the tackle. On second and seven Snell got a turn on the ground, getting good blocks from Leglue and Freiermuth for a good five-yard gain. Third and two now, and Baltimore is hit with a pass interference penalty that negated what appeared to be a gut-wrenching interception, instead thankfully giving Pittsburgh a first down! On first down Snell got another carry behind high effort blocks from Moore and Leglue for a great eight-yard pickup, setting the Steelers up in the red zone, and very encouraging to be able to run the clock down to the two-minute warning in a game where sustaining drives was a weakness early.
On second and two at the two-minute warning, Baltimore was penalized again, here for an offsides setting Pittsburgh up with first and goal. Harris got the carry here from the eight-yard line but was dropped for a loss of one with Green getting pushed back to the ground allowing the tackle. On second and goal Roethlisberger play actioned then rolled right looking for Johnson who was well covered, then found Gentry for the short catch and four-yard gain. Third and goal now, and Roethlisberger finds Johnson who created amazing separation, sticking his foot in the ground then cutting outside for the catch and second touchdown in the game! Pittsburgh went for two here, where Freiermuth ran a flat to the front corner of the end zone on a great throw and catch for the conversion! What a clutch drive, flipping the script and possessing the ball in the fourth quarter, and coming back for the seven-point lead with 1:48 left!
The offense came back one more time to kneel the clock out leading by one after Baltimore’s failed two-point conversion, what an awesome fourth quarter and win for Pittsburgh!
Now for the defense:
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a fantastic game and is now the leagues sack leader, with an 83.5 PFF grade but was surprised he was the only player graded above 70, really thought defensive lineman Chris Wormley should have had a higher grade. Several Steelers had below 50 grades including defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert with a low 29.6 grade along with safety Tre Norwood posting the lowest grade at 27.9!
Pittsburgh’s defense came on to start the game playing a deep zone on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who found wide open Ravens running back Devonta Freeman short with yards after catch, then finally run out of bounds by Schobert on the 14-yard gain. The next first down was Freeman’s first carry, where Wormley did a great job pushing his blocker off along with fellow lineman Cameron Heyward working to the ball to make the stop. On second and nine the defensive line was able to collapse the pocket on Jackson’s drop back, but he was able to elude Schobert’s angle on his blitz attempt with Bush not running to the ball aggressively and cornerback Cameron Sutton eventually making the tackle but 12 yards on an early scramble!
Watt did a fantastic job on the following first down getting a push into the backfield from an off-ball position, but Freeman was able to reverse field getting away from Bush in the designed gap, then around linebacker Alex Highsmith after the two collided, also cutting inside on Fitzpatrick, and finally tackled by Mondeaux for a frustrating five-yard gain. Baltimore was then penalized for an illegal shift setting up second and ten. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews got his first target here, almost making the catch with Bush providing good coverage undercutting and nearly making a play on the ball. Third and ten now, Jackson found the back running on a drag route from the slot and beating Schobert in coverage with cornerback Justin Layne finally pushing him out on the 16-yard gain but third down conversion.
The drive continued with a great play by newly acquired defensive lineman Montravius Adams to bat Jackson’s pass down incomplete! On second and ten, The Ravens showed some trickery with Jackson faking the motion reverse then quickly spinning to hand to Freeman inside, who got past defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked to the ground by former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva in the backfield, then good collective blocking on the right and Bush along with linebacker Derrek Tuszka reacting to the reverse allowing a huge hole on the 18-yard gain where Fitzpatrick finally brought him down.
The defensive line provided good push and Wormley made a great play on the next first down not allowing Jackson the escape to the right and getting the sack! On second and 19 the Ravens backed themselves up further with a delay of game penalty setting up second and 24! Jackson had all day to throw here with Watt dropping in a deep zone and the running back catching the checkdown then cutting away from Schobert for yards after catch, 18 yards, and in the red zone with safety Terrell Edmunds making the tackle. Third and six now and Watt came free off the edge to force Jackson to backpedal then threw a floater over him into the end zone where Fitzpatrick capitalized on the interception! What a huge takeaway to end a drive where Baltimore marched down the field and no points allowed!
The defense returned quickly after the offenses three and out with 6:55 on the clock to a Ravens run where Watt did a great job setting the edge around two blockers and making the tackle for a loss of one! On second and 11 Jackson found Andrews who had beat Schobert on the out route but thankfully dropped the pass to set up third down. With 11 yards to go Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown ran a short in route at the line of scrimmage and cornerback Justin Layne reacted well and made a solid tackle for no gain! The defense responds with a three and out of their own, game still tied at zero.
With 4:04 in the first quarter the defense came back off another offensive three and out with the Ravens pinned back to the goal line, but Fitzpatrick was pulled in on the play action allowing the reception but eventually making the tackle after cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon failed to wrap up on the nine-yard gain. On second and one the shotgun handoff split Highsmith and Watt in the backfield with the latter committing to Jackson, along with Adams and Wormley pushed back and Fitzpatrick making the tackle on the gain of three but first down.
Watt and Highsmith got in the backfield again, but the latter lost the edge pursuing the fake to the back inside allowing Jackson to keep it and get outside, with Edmunds reacting downhill quickly and working off his block forcing him to cut and slip, limiting the gain to five yards. On second and five cornerback Arthur Maulet came free on a corner blitz forcing Jackson to step up, freed up by a double team on Watt who made a fantastic play to drive and trip him up from behind saving a big play for the sack! Third and seven now, with Watt and Highsmith again forcing Jackson to step up but finds Andrews leaking out late wide open and able to run for the first down with Witherspoon and Norwood making the tackle. The last play of the first quarter Tuszka set the edge well against two blockers, also making the tackle for only three yards.
The drive continued to start the second quarter with second and seven where Maulet came on the corner blitz again with a good move getting inside two blockers forcing Jackson to step up but eludes for another scramble where Witherspoon landed a big hit but allowed just enough for the first down on the gain of eight. Baltimore was then penalized for the third time on a false start. This set up first and 15 where Schobert reacted to the play action reading Jackson’s eyes and nearly intercepting the pass off his hands and Edmunds had an opportunity too but instead falls incomplete. On second and 15 Jackson threw short to the motion man with space on the eight-yard gain where Witherspoon pushed him out, and after the play Watt was hit with a big unsportsmanlike penalty after the whistle adding an additional 15 yards and first down!
The defense remained on another long drive but got a great run stop here with Watt getting inside penetration, Tuszka setting the edge, and Heyward shedding his block and great pursuit to meet Freeman on his cutback and make the stop for a loss of two. On second and 12 Jackson quick triggered feeling Highsmith’s push that knocked Villanueva to the ground, targeting Andrews short with Bush and Edmunds their quickly but missing the tackles, but luckily Schobert was there quickly to make his for only two yards. Third and ten now, Jackson eludes the pass rush from Watt’s inside spin move along with Mondeaux’s good push to get the pass to Andrews just short of the sticks, fighting through Norwood’s wrap up and Heyward coming in with the hit but barely allowing the first down.
On the following first down Freeman got the carry for four yards where Watt occupied the blocker and Schobert filled the lane for the tackle. On second and six, Jackson play actioned then ran an option look with Brown who came in motion and decided to keep it with Watt turning him inside, where Wormley worked off a double team to make the tackle on the gain of five. Baltimore got their fourth penalty here on a false start. Third and six now, and Andrews got free on the seam route with neither Highsmith or Edmunds carrying with him allowing the deep completion for 29 yards, three third down conversions on the drive, and in the red zone! On first and goal Wormley was washed out on the run along with Tuszka being sealed off for a big lane and easy touchdown. Long 99-yard drive, Steelers down seven.
The defense returned quickly again off another short offensive drive to Jackson faking the jet sweep then throwing the pass to him behind the line with Watt coming free off the edge and in his face, where Bush reacted quick to the sideline along with Schobert combining for the tackle for only three yards. On second and seven Watt got into the backfield again with the Ravens pulling two lineman the other way, getting good blocks on Bush and linebacker Taco Charlton along with Wormley being sealed off allowing Jackson to run for the seven-yard gain and first down with Fitzpatrick making the tackle.
The Ravens ran with Freeman on the following first down with Highsmith pushing the blocker back but allowing a wide edge and angle on the sideline for six yards. On second and four Adams was called for a debatable defensive hold giving the Ravens a first down! Jackson dropped back the following play with time and Wormley had a nice rip move to get around his block to get another sack! On second and 19 Pittsburgh played off coverage allowing the catch on a quick slant to Brown for ten yards with Watt making the tackle. Third and nine now, Mondeaux provided good interior push and getting his hand up along with Norwood coming on the slot corner blitz but missing the tackle/sack opportunity where Jackson scrambled but Heyward is there to corral Jackson for the sack! Great job closing the drive with two sacks and four total in the half, still down by seven.
With 27 seconds left in the half, Jackson threw short and off target on first down for the incompletion. On second down Freeman got the carry with room between Watt and Wormley for seven yards setting up third and short. Third and two now, and Villanueva was penalized for a hold, setting Baltimore back to third and 12. With ten seconds left Freeman got the carry where Bush made a good play to stay clean and hit the back in the hole for now gain to close the half, Steelers down by four.
Pittsburgh returned with 12:44 in the third quarter where Highsmith was caught by the play action and late to drop in coverage allowing the 15-yard gain with Fitzpatrick on the tackle. The following first down was a Freeman run that Schobert turned back inside where Highsmith made the tackle for a loss of one! On second and 11 Jackson had all day to throw but ended up throwing it away against Witherspoon in coverage after Watt dropped into the lane he was looking to throw along with seemingly good team coverage. Third and 11 now and Jackson found Freeman leaking into the flat after chipping Watt, and the back was able to cut inside of Schobert, forced Layne to miss, Heyward diving from behind to no avail, then Witherspoon missing a tackle, with Edmunds and Norwood finally combining for the tackle on the gain of 15 and long third down conversion!
The following first down was a run where Schobert filled the hole but was stiff armed and good job setting the edge and ripping through the block by Highsmith to make the tackle behind the line for a loss of two! On second and 12 Maulet was blocked to the ground by Villanueva allowing Jackson room to scramble that way with Bush not running aggressively to the ball but Maulet good hustle to track the run down for the tackle but allowing 13 yards and just enough for the first down! Another first down for the Ravens now in the red zone, Jackson keeps it on the designed run behind two pulling blockers again and Loudermilk did a great job shedding his block and making the tackle for only three yards! On second and seven Jackson eluded Highsmith’s sack attempt then chased by Loudermilk but gets the pass to Freeman, diving for the two-yard grab and touched down by Tuszka and Adams. Third and five now, Jackson went to Freeman again but this time unable to make the grab on the throw behind him with Witherspoon in coverage for the third down stop! The Ravens then had a false start penalty, setting kicker Justin Tucker up for the 35-yard field goal. Good job by the defense to hold them out of the end zone, Steelers down by seven.
The defense came back on with 3:36 in the third quarter still down by seven, Freeman got the toss with Adams getting a good jump and running down the line to trip him up for only a gain of two! On second and eight Jackson threw quick but off the hands off the open receiver with Edmunds in coverage. Good start setting up third and eight, but Jackson connected with Brown who was wide open making a great catch on a low throw, then getting up for yards after catch and ran out by Witherspoon on the gain of 17 and third down conversion! Baltimore went back to the ground on first down where Highsmith set the edge and got off his block along with Mondeaux slapping Villanueva’s hands down to come down the line and combine on the tackle for only three yards. On second and eight, Watt was able to flush Jackson out of the pocket and continue to purse with Wormley and capitalize on the combined sack, which was Wormley’s third and Watt’s second sack they were in on! Third and ten now, Jackson held on to the ball with open receivers due to a heavy blitz where Sutton missed a sack opportunity, along with Watt diving for him on the sideline throw, and loved Heyward’s effort to pursue and dive at the targeted running back pressuring the incompletion off the running backs hands setting up fourth down! Baltimore was hit with a false start setting up fourth and 15 for the punt. Great stop on a shorter drive, still down by seven.
With 13:52 left in the fourth quarter Jackson handed to Freeman who was hit by Charlton who missed the tackle, but Schobert was there soon after to make the tackle on the gain of three. On second and seven Jackson targeted Brown deep where Fitzpatrick was in coverage but got his head around to the ball late and was called for pass interference on a close and huge call giving the Ravens 41 yards on the penalty and setting them up in the red zone! Jackson went straight for the end zone on first down, targeting Brown but overthrew him with Fitzpatrick and Sutton in coverage. On second and ten, Jackson went right back to Brown on a quick out route with Witherspoon in coverage and the tackle on the gain of six. Third and four now, and Jackson took the snap for a designed run to the right with blockers in front and Maulet nearly making the play, but Fitzpatrick there as well to push him out for only one yard! This held Baltimore to a field goal, huge stand after a huge penalty, Pittsburgh now down by four.
The defense returned with 7:18 left in the game down by one, and Jackson missed the open pass on a low throw falling incomplete. On second and ten, Watt pushed the tackle off his feet then worked inside to get to Jackson for a huge sack! Third and 15 now, and Highsmith got a good push on Jackson’s throw to Andrews vertical route, and Witherspoon provided an awesome read and react play to come off his receiver to undercut the play for the pass breakup and third down stop! Crucial three and out, forcing Baltimore to punt, deficit still one.
The defense returned one last time with 1:48 on the clock and a seven-point lead following the clutch drive by the offense, a short pass from Jackson to Freeman with Schobert getting there quickly to tackle the five-yard gain. On second and five, Baltimore was hit with a false start penalty, setting up second and ten. Jackson dropped back here, and Highsmith nearly got the sack but was held by Villanueva, but this penalty was declined due to Watt’s excellent pursuit for the strip sack and the ball going out of bounds, the sixth of the game for Pittsburgh! This set up third and 14 with 1:12 left in the game, Jackson was able to get the pass between the zone defenders to Brown with Maulet and Fitzpatrick making the tackle but a huge 22-yard gain and first down.
With 50 seconds left, Jackson found a wide-open receiver over the middle for the gain of 18 yards with Fitzpatrick making the tackle. On first down Norwood came on the blitz but Jackson just got the short pass off, with Fitzpatrick missing a big tackle and Sutton taking him down but a gain 14 putting the Ravens in the red zone! On first down the defense got lucky with Andrews being open and the pass being low and behind with Fitzpatrick pursuing in coverage, setting up second and ten. With 20 seconds left, Jackson was able to get a quick pass to the receiver on the out route for 5 yards running out of bounds to stop the clock. Dire third down and five with 16 second left, and the wide receiver ran a slant covered well by Norwood, then broke past him to the back of the end zone for the nail-biting touchdown catch! Baltimore elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion instead of the field goal to send it to overtime, with Watt coming free off the edge and getting into Jackson’s face, effecting his throw to Andrews who crossed the formation and getting open on his route but going off his fingertips for the huge incompletion! Steelers hold onto the one-point lead and huge division win!
Last let’s look at special teams:
Miles Killebrew tops the special teams according to PFF with a 72.7 grade along with James Pierre (who did not play a snap on defense) and Buddy Johnson activated for this game close behind. The below 50 grades include Cody White, Snell, Marcus Allen, and Layne with the lowest grade at 44.3.
Boswell sent the opening kick to the end zone with Layne getting blocked to the ground and Buddy Johnson missing an angle, then Cody White pushing him out on the 25-yard return. Pressley Harvin punted to close the offenses first possession, a short 38 yarder going out of bounds at the 33 yard line! McCloud returned a 55-yard punt where Pierre did a good job not to hold allowing him a lane to elude defenders on the 14-yard gain! Harvin’s second punt attempt was amazing, going for 64 yards and taking a perfect roll out of bounds at the one-yard line! After Baltimore’s first touchdown early second quarter, McCloud returned the kickoff from the four-yard line gaining only 14 yards with Marcus Allen missing his block allowing the tackle. Harvin punted with 6:27 in the second quarter for 43 yards to the 15 yard line for a 12 yard return with Miles Killebrew and Derek Watt combined for the tackle. At the two-minute warning, McCloud fielded the next punt at the eight-yard line for a short five-yard return. Boswell made his first field goal with 32 seconds left in the first half from 53 yards out, Steelers down by four.
McCloud returned the kickoff to open the third quarter from the one-yard line, with a 19-yard return but Cody White was called for holding taking the play back ten yards. Harvin’s next punt was early in the third quarter, a 47-yarder going to the 42-yard line where Buddy Johnson made the tackle for no gain. McCloud’s next kickoff return with 7:29 in the third quarter, taken from the seven-yard line for 13 yards with Gentry unable to land his block. Harvin had a terrible 25-yard punt with 3:47 in the third quarter to the 24-yard line that was fair caught. McCloud returned a punt with 52 seconds left in the third quarter down by seven from the 16 yard-line but running east-west and only gaining six yards. Boswell missed the extra point following the Johnson touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, leaving Pittsburgh down by one. Boswell’s following kickoff went to the three-yard line with the returner getting between blocks on Snell and Norwood with the latter hustling to make the tackle with Pierre but allowing a 35-yard return! With 7:23 in the fourth quarter, Boswell made a 43-yard field goal to cut the deficit back to one. McCloud returned a good 57-yard punt from the 23-yard line, making a man miss for an eight-yard return. Boswell kicked off following the offenses score and seven-point lead, but the kick barely rolls out of bounds, a huge mistake putting the ball on the 40-yard line! Baltimore went for the onside kick with 12 seconds left and Norwood was there to recover to close the game for an exciting victory!
