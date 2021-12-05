Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 13 Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, this week’s list includes the two players who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Friday.

After being ruled out on the injury report on Friday, cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) are inactive Sunday afternoon against the Ravens. This makes the third consecutive game that Haden has missed with his foot injury that suffered during the team’s Week 10 game. Buggs was a healthy scratch last week and now down again in Week 13.

The Steelers other three inactive players for their Week 13 Sunday afternoon game against the Ravens are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who was activated from IR on Saturday.

Good news for the Steelers on this Sunday as outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward are all active. Watt was on the COVID list this past week but activated from it on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

Steelers Week 13 Inactives vs Ravens

CB Joe Haden

DT Isaiah Buggs

QB Dwayne Haskins

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

DT Carlos Davis

#Steelers #HereWeGo

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Chris Westry

RB Ty’son Williams

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

WR Miles Boykin

TE Nick Boyle