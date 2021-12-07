Steelers Tuesday Injury Report Week 14: Haden, Finney, Buggs, Spillane All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Tuesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Tuesday’s practice for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and guard B.J. Finney (back. With that, it certainly seems like all four players will miss the Thursday night game against the Vikings. It would be a fourth consecutive game missed by Haden if he can’t play against the Vikings.

The other four players listed on the Steelers injury report this week, wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder, pectoral), and guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player), all practiced fully on Tuesday.

tackle/guard Joe Haeg remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as Tuesday comes to a close.

By the sound of things, look for John Leglue and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to both start against the Vikings. The team might need to elevate tackle Chaz Green and one other offensive lineman from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game as well.

The Steelers will release their next injury report on Wednesday after their practice or walk-thru concludes. They are expected to fly to Minnesota sometime on Wednesday.