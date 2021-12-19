Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Week 15 Game With Possible Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion in the third quarter of the teams Sunday home game against the Tennessee Titans.
Freiermuth caught the third down pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before taking his hard hit. It was the Steelers first third down conversion of the game. The Steelers trailed the Titans 13-3 at the time but have since scored.
The Steelers now trail the Titans 13-10.
UPDATE: Freiermuth has now been ruled OUT of today’s game after being evaluated for a concussion.
Freiermuth hurt here #steelers pic.twitter.com/DuBiwR0sQD
— Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 19, 2021