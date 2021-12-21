Steelers Open Week 16 As 10-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Chiefs

The 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the road again in Week 16, as they will be playing the 10-4 Kanas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who won their Week 15 home game on Sunday, are 10-point road underdogs as of early Tuesday morning, the start of Week 16 for them, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line has since moved 9-.5 points, however, since this morning.

The Chiefs, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 on the road in Week 15, are coached by Andy Reid, and led offensively by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. To date, Mahomes has completed 360 of his 549 total pass attempts for 4,052 yards with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 25 times so far this season, as well. Mahomes has rushed 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the Chiefs in receiving yards and receptions entering Week 16. He has 102 receptions for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce is second on the team with 83 receptions for 1,066 yards and he has seven touchdowns.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team in rushing entering Week 16 with 490 yards and three touchdowns on 110 total carries. Behind him is running back Darrel Williams, who has 398 yards and four touchdowns on his 112 total carries. Williams also has 38 receptions for 373 yards and another two touchdowns on the season.

Defensively for the Chiefs entering Week 16, linebacker Nick Bolton leads the team in total tackles with 102. Defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the Chiefs in sacks so far this season with seven and he has also had 14 quarterback hits to go along with 20 total tackles. Safety Tyrann Mathieu leads the Chiefs in interceptions entering week 16 with three in total

The Chiefs have 25 total takeaways on the season. They also have 77 total quarterback hits.

The Steelers’ last game against the Chiefs on the road was played at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017. The Steelers won 19-13. The last time the Steelers played the Chiefs, however, was in 2018, and Kansas City won that road contest at Heinz Field 42-37.

All-time, the Steelers and Chiefs have met each other 35 times (including 2 postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 23 games and Kansas City winning 12 games. The Steelers are 6-3 against the Chiefs under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 3-2 against them on the road.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 7-2 against the Chiefs all-time and that includes one playoff win against them. Roethlisberger is 3-2 against the Chiefs on the road in his career with one of those wins coming in the playoff. He has thrown for 2,361 yards and 17 touchdowns against the Chiefs during his career, with five interceptions. He has been sacked 11 times in total by the Chiefs in all games played.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the Week 16 Sunday afternoon game for CBS. The referee for the game will be Jerome Boger.