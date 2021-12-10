Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Leaves Game Against Vikings With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still getting blown out by the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night football and after losing outside linebacker T.J. Watt to a groin injury in the first, they have now lost outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to a knee injury in the second half
According to the Steelers, Highsmith is questionable to return to the Thursday night game.
Watt has also been downgraded to out after halftime. The Steelers lost both Watt and Highsmith in the Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Vikings now lead the Steelers 26-0 with 7:02 left in the third quarter half.
UPDATE: Highsmith (knee) is now OUT for the rest of tonight’s game.
