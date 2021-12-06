Steelers Monday Injury Report Week 14: Eight Players Listed As DNP On Estimated Offering

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a short week in Week 14 as they will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Thursday night. With that, the team had to release an injury report on Monday, and they have now done so.

The Steelers did not practice on Monday, so their first official injury report of Week 14 is an estimation and based on if they team had worked earlier in the day.

According to the team, eight players likely would have sat out a Monday practice had the team conducted one. Those eight players that would have sat out on Monday include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player), guard B.J. Finney (back), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – rest), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee).

Of those eight players, Finney, Haden, and Spillane are likely the most questionable ones for the Thursday night game against the Vikings. Finney was injured early in Sunday’s home game while Haden and Spillane both missed that contest. Haden has missed the last three games with his foot injury while Spillane missed the Sunday night game on the COVID-19 list.

The Steelers will have their first practice of Week 14 on Tuesday and their next injury report will be released after that session has ended.