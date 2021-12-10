Steelers Make More Practice Squad Moves On Friday; Chrisman, Sunahara Released

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another set of practice squad transactions on Friday and these are basically a reversal of the moves they made a few days.

On Friday, the Steelers announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive back Linden Stephens to the practice squad and to make room for them, they terminated punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara from the practice squad.

The Steelers had just signed Chrisman and Sunahara to the practice squad on Wednesday and they released both Vaughns and Stephens to make room for them.

So, why this reversal so quickly?

It seems like this could wind up being a regular set of transactions for the Steelers moving into the final several weeks of the season. We previously indicated that the signings of Chrisman and Sunahara were likely related to precautions being practiced in case the team had a COVID-19 outbreak and it appears that speculation was on the money.

The Steelers next game isn’t until a week from Sunday so it will be interesting to see if the team adds Chrisman and Sunahara back to their practice squad a week from today. In doing so, it would allow the players to be elevated to the Week 15 Active/Inactive roster next Saturday.

Stay tuned.