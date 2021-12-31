Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 17: Kendrick Green Still Sidelined; Pat Freiermuth Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Friday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday were inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), punter Presley Harvin III (personal) and center Kendrick Green (calf). That makes back-to-back days that those three players missed practice so odds are good now that all three will be sidelined Monday night against the Browns.

Johnson and Harvin both missed the Steelers Week 16 road game. Johnson missed the game due to a foot injury while Harvin missed it due to the passing of his father on Christmas morning. Expect punter Corliss Waitman to replace Harvin on Monday night. Look for J.C. Hassenauer to replacer Green at center.

Also not practicing for the Steelers on Friday were the players who reside on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That group of players incudes inside linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley, cornerback Arthur Maulet, inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

The Steelers had two other players listed on their Friday injury report in tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder). Both are listed as full practice participants as well and that’s great news. Freiermuth, who missed the Week 16 road game with a concussion, indicated in a Tuesday Instagram post that he plans on playing Monday night against the Browns.