Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 16: Freiermuth, Wormley, Johnson All Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Friday offering shows that three players have been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing on Friday, the Steelers ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive end Chris Wormley (groin) for the team’s Sunday game against the Chiefs. Also ruled out for that contest on Friday was rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), who is listed as a limited practice participant after working fully on both Wednesday and Thursday. All three players will be inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs.

With Freiermuth out, tight end Zach Gentry is expected to start in his place against the Chiefs. With Wormley out, rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk is expected to get the start.

As for the rest of the Steelers Week 16 Friday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (foot), tight end Kevin Rader (hip), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) and tackle Dan Moore Jr. (illness) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those four players received game status designations on Friday and that’s a great sign when it comes to Sunday’s game.

The Steelers currently have five regular rostered players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., inside linebacker Marcus Allen, and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. It’s uncertain if any of those five players will clear COVID protocols in time to play on Sunday against the Chiefs.