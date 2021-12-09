Steelers Elevate T Chaz Green, G Rashaad Coward To Week 14 Active/Inactive Roster

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Minnesota Vikings and those moves include two offensive linemen being elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.

Elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster on Thursday by the Steelers were tackle Chaz Green and guard Rashaad Coward. Both are needed Thursday night due to B.J. Finney (back) and tackle Joe Haeg (COVID-19) both missing the Week 14 game.

This makes the third time this season that Green has been elevated from the practice squad. He was also elevated in Week 13 as a COVID replacement. As for Coward, who started the regular season on the Steelers 53-man roster, this makes the first time that he’s been elevated from the practice squad by the team.

Both players will serve as backups Thursday night and Green and Coward will then revert back to the Steelers practice squad on Friday.