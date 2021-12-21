Reports: Buccaneers Set To Reunite RB Le’Veon Bell With WR Antonio Brown

It sounds like two former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers Killer Bs will officially be reunited in the coming days.

According to several Tuesday evening reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon sign running back Le’Veon Bell, assuming he passes a team physical. If that happens, Bell will then be reunited with his former Steelers teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers are in need of another running back due to Leonard Fournette being injured. Fournette is “likely” to be placed on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fournette would then miss the rest of the regular season, but is expected to be ready to return for the playoffs.

The Buccaneers also recently lost wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Bell was previously with the Baltimore Ravens for several weeks earlier this season. In the five games that he was with the Ravens, the Steelers former second round draft pick out of Michigan State rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. In total, Bell played 118 offensive snaps in the five games he was with the Ravens.

As for Brown, who is now back from injury and serving a suspension, he enters Week 16 having caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. He last played in Week 6.

The Buccaneers are obviously coached by Bruce Arians, who was once the Steelers offensive coordinator from 2007–2011.