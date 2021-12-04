Report: Steelers OLB T.J. Watt One Negative COVID-19 Test Away From Playing Against Ravens

There’s a little bit of good news to pass along on this Friday night concerning Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Friday night, Watt tested negative for COVID earlier in the day and if he produces second negative test at least 24 hours after today’s test, he will be able to return for the Steelers home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt reportedly originally tested positive on Monday. NFL protocols state that a vaccinated player who generates a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart can return, with no minimum mandatory absence. Watt is believed to be vaccinated. According to Florio, Watt would be the first player to return this quickly from a positive COVID test.

Keep your fingers crossed as the Steelers certainly need Watt on the field Sunday against the Ravens. At the time of this post, Watt is one of three players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The other two Steelers players are tackle Joe Haeg and inside linebacker Robert Spillane. Neither Haeg nor Spillane is expected to be cleared from the COVID-19 protocols by Saturday at 4:00 p.m.