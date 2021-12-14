Rams Vs. Cardinals Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

This should be a great game as it includes two very good NFC West teams going at it. Both of these teams figure to make the playoffs this season.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Rams Inactives: C Brian Allen, OT Tremayne Anchrum, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, QB Bryce Perkins

Cardinals Inactives: C Beau Brinkley, DT Zach Kerr, QB Trace McSorley, OT Joshua Miles

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot