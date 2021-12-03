DL Adams Credits Heyward For Leadership And Smooth Transition

Montravius Adams’ addition to the Steelers is an attempt to shore up the defensive line. Adams was poached away from the Saints’ practice squad on Monday. Now, it’s about trying to get him ready in time for Sunday’s matchup.

Learning a playbook and getting prepared for a game in six days isn’t very easy, but Adams is thankful for the opportunity.

“This week’s been a blessing to be here and to be around some of these leaders like Cam [Heyward],” Adams said Friday in a press conference. “From a leadership standpoint, I can’t say that I’ve been around a guy [Heyward] like that. It probably would be difficult [trying to learn everything so quickly], but with the guys that they have here, I can’t say that’s been [too difficult].”

Adams has bounced around the league quite a decent bit in his five-year career. After spending the first four seasons with the Packers, he headed into this past offseason as a free agent.

Adams wound up choosing the Patriots over the Steelers on a 1-year, $2.5-million deal. The Patriots then released him in late August before the season began, leading to the Saints picking him up.

“He scheduled an offsite treatment for us, so we were able to eat and get extra treatment for our bodies. That’s something I’ve never been around, but I’m very appreciative of it.”

Adams’ appreciation is largely directed at Heyward for the efforts in helping him get prepared. Having a veteran like that is certainly helpful in that transition process, not to mention guys Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley as well.

He also mentioned coach Mike Tomlin’s leadership and that he understands why everybody refers to him as a team coach. As of now, it seems Adams will likely suit up this weekend against the Ravens. A solid depth piece, he could be just what the Steelers needed with Stephon Tuitt, Alualu, and others still out.