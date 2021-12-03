Cowboys Vs. Saints Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints will kickoff Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. The Cowboys enter this game with a record of 7-4 while the Saints are 5-6.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Cowboys Inactives: QB Will Grier, LB Azur Kamara, WR Cedrick Wilson

Saints Inactives: OT Terron Armstead, QB Ian Book, DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kaden Elliss, RB Tony Jones, RB Alvin Kamara, OT Ryan Ramczyk

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot