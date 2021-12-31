Browns Friday Injury Report Week 17: Starting C J.C. Tretter Sidelined; DE Myles Garrett Limited

The Cleveland Browns have now released their second official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows positive developments for several of the 13 players listed.

Not practicing again for the Browns on Friday were cornerback Troy Hill (knee) and safety John Johnson III (hamstring) it now looks like both players will miss the Monday night game. Additionally, center J.C. Tretter (knee) failed to practice on Friday after being a full participant on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Tretter resumes practicing on Saturday. If he cannot play Monday night, it would be a big loss for the Browns’ offensive line.

Listed as limited Thursday practice participants by the Browns were defensive end Myles Garrett (groin), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), running back Kareem Hunt (ankle), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee). Hunt and Jackson both sat out Thursday, so they are moving in the right direction. Harrison, on the other hand, practiced fully on Thursday so he has taken a step back as far as participation levels go.

Listed as full Friday practice participants by the Browns are fullback Andy Janovich (shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (illness), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder). All six players should be good to go for Monday night barring anything unexpected happening.