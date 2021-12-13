Bears Vs. Packers Week 14 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers being having played their Week 14 game on Thursday night, we’ve had a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. There is now one Sunday game left and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments tonight.
I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for the Chicago Bears versus the Green Bay Packers contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the remaining Week 14 Sunday game.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Bears: QB Andy Dalton, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Ryan Nall, DB Teez Tabor, TE Jesper Horsted, DL Akiem Hicks
Packers: OT David Bakhtiari, S Vernon Scott, LB Isaiah McDuffie, DL Jack Heflin
A Twitter List by Steelersdepot