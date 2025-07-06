Max Starks Sees Early Opportunities For Aaron Rodgers To Win Over Steelers Fans

The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has come with several raised eyebrows. At 41-years-old, a bum Achilles, and a history of drama to boot, it’s going to take a lot for Steelers fans to believe in Rodgers as someone who can take them to the promised land.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks thinks that a change of heart for Steelers fans may come sooner than you expect.

“There’s going to be key moments for Aaron to capture the imagination, to capture the favor… and it’s going to come Week One,” Starks said of Rodgers, according to video via SiriusXM on X. “If you want to go ahead and have negativity towards Aaron if you’re a Steelers fan, fine. But I’ll tell you what if he goes out there Week One against the Jets and he gives them the business and gets you the W, you will win over all of Western PA.”

"That's an opportunity for Aaron to go out there and win the fans over."@MaxStarks78 on @Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into the 2025 season and how important Week 1 will be against the Jets. 📻 https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#Steelers | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/RsjfT8uITz — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 6, 2025

Obviously, the first week of the season is always ripe for storylines and overreactions, but this season seems primed to be even more active. With the Jets and Steelers swapping quarterbacks in Rodgers and Justin Fields, there will be a heightened microscope fixed on how both play.

Starks emphasizes this saying that it could serve as a proving point for why the Steelers decided to go a different direction than Fields this offseason. It also doesn’t help that the game is at MetLife Stadium, where I’m sure Jets fans will be giving Rodgers a warm welcome.

A strong opening to the season could definitely help quell doubts for Steelers fans, but even with a win and good performance it’s only one game. Starks has other “key games” earmarked throughout the year too, most notably the primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

“When you talk about another opportunity, the place where he made his name, the place where he won a Super Bowl, the place where all these things went,” Starks added regarding Rodgers. “There’s gonna be another opportunity for Aaron to jump in.”

Eight weeks into the season Rodgers will do something he has never done before, play the Packers. Surely motivated, it could prove to be one of his most endearing games to fans if he performs well.

Starks says at the end of his segment that the “opportunity will be there” for Rodgers to earn the favor of Steelers fans. However, I think it’s less about the personal rivalry games and more about the AFC North.

If he can turn back the clock and beat the Bengals, Browns and Ravens, he will earn the respect of Steelers fans. If not, it won’t be long before the team goes searching for another answer.