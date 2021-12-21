AFC North Week 15 Recap: Bengals Take Division Lead, Browns Drop To Last Place

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 15 game on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, and thanks to what all transpired in other NFL action these past few days, they’ll now enter Week 16 as the third-place team in the AFC North division.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only AFC North team to win in Week 15, as they beat another AFC team on Sunday, the Denver Broncos, 15-10 on the road.

In the Bengals’ win, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 15 of his 22 total pass attempts for 157 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Burrows lone touchdown pass went to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and it came late in the third quarter to put the Bengals ahead for good. Burrow also chipped in 25 yards rushing on Sunday on five carries.

Boyd led the team in receiving on Sunday as he registered 96 yards on his five receptions. Running back Joe Mixon led the Bengals in rushing on Sunday with 58 yards on his 17 total carries. Mixon also chipped in one reception for two yards.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, linebacker Germaine Pratt led the team in total tackles with 15. The Bengals’ defense also registered three sacks, with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi registering 1.5 of them. Defensive end Khalid Kareem forced a fumble while the Broncos’ offense was in the red zone and that wound up being a huge lone takeaway In total, the Bengals’ defense registered seven quarterback hits on Sunday to go along with their lone takeaway.

While the Steelers and Bengals both won in week 15, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both lost.

In the Ravens’ home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started in place of injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, completed 28 of his 40 total pass attempts for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Huntley also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on his 13 total attempts.

Huntley’s two touchdown passes in the game went to tight end Mark Andrews, who finished the contest with 10 receptions for 136 yards. Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown also had 10 receptions in the loss for just 43 yards. Ravens running back running back Latavius Murray chipped in 48 yards on his seven total carries. He also had one reception in the loss for three yards.

Defensively for the Ravens, linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in total tackles with 13. The Ravens’ defense registered three sacks on Sunday against the Packers but failed to record any takeaways. The Baltimore defense allowed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw for 268 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

The Ravens scored a touchdown late in the game and decided to go for a two-point conversion in an effort to go ahead with less than a minute remaining in regulation time. That two-point pass attempt failed, however, and allowed the Packers to win by a point.

As for the Brown in their Monday night 16-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens completed 20 of his 30 total pass attempts for 147 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Mullins had to start the game because of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum being out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Mullens was not sacked by the Raiders’ defense Monday night.

Browns tight end Harrison Bryant caught the only touchdown pass that Mullins threw Monday night and that came late in the fourth quarter to put Cleveland ahead for the first time in the contest. Running back Nick Chubb scored the Browns’ other touchdown against the Raiders and ended the contest with a team-high 91 yards on 23 carries.

Defensively for the Browns, safety M.J. Stewart led the team in total tackles with 11. The Browns defense managed to register two sacks on Sunday, with four different players having hands in those. The Browns defense registered two takeaways in their loss with one of those being a forced fumble by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the other being a late fourth quarter interception by cornerback Greedy Williams.

The browns lost their Monday game on a last second 48-yard field goal by Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson.

Week 15 will now end on Monday with the 8-6 Bengals leading the AFC North. The 8-6 Ravens are now in second place, with the 7-6-1 Steelers now in third. The 7-7 Browns will exit Week 15 in last place.

In Week 16 AFC North action, the Steelers will play the 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday. The Bengals will host the Ravens next Sunday while the Browns will play the 11-3 Packers on the road Saturday afternoon.