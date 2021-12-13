AFC North Week 14 Recap: Steelers Drop To Last Place; Browns Jump To Second

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 14 game on Thursday night to the Minnesota Vikings and thanks to what all transpired in other Sunday NFL action, they’ll now enter Week 15 as the last place team in the AFC North division.

The Cleveland Browns were the only AFC North team to win in Week 14 as the beat another team in the division on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens, 24-22 at home.

In the Browns Week 14 Sunday win against the Ravens, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 22 of his 32 total pass attempts in the contest for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Mayfield’s two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper and both came in the first half.

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team in receiving yardage on Sunday as he registered 90 yards on his five receptions. Running back Nick Chubb led the Browns in rushing on Sunday with 59 yards on his 17 total carries. Chubb also chipped in three receptions for 6 yards in the win.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, safety Grant Delpit led the team in total tackles with 11. The Browns defense also registered four sacks on Sunday with defensive end Myles Garrett registering one of them. His sack resulted in a fumble, and he ultimately picked up the loose football and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown late in the first half. Fellow Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney registered 1.5 sacks on Sunday as well. In total, the Browns defense registered two takeaways on Sunday, and both were forced fumbles that were recovered.

In the Ravens loss, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and he never returned. Jackson was relieved by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who went on to complete 27 of his 38 total pass attempts for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Huntley also rushed for 45 yards on his six total attempts.

Huntley’s lone touchdown pass of the game went to tight end Mark Andrews, who finished the contest with a team-best 11 receptions for 115 yards. Ravens running back Devonta Freeman led the team in rushing against the Browns with 64 yards on 13 total carries. Fellow running back Latavius Murray had a touchdown run late in the game on his lone carry of the contest and Baltimore kicker Justin Kicker chipped in three field goals in the loss.

Defensively for the Ravens in their Week 14 road loss, safety Brandon Stephens led the team in total tackles with eight. Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett recorded the team’s only interception on Sunday. The Ravens defense failed to sack Mayfield in the loss.

In other Week 14 Sunday AFC North action, the Cincinnati Bengals lost at home in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers 26-23.

In the Bengals loss, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of his 34 total pass attempts in the contest for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both his touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jamar Chase in the fourth quarter as part of the Bengals overcoming a 20-6 deficit. Burrow was sacked five times on Sunday by the 49ers defense.

Chase ended the game with five receptions for 77 yards and the two scores. Fellow Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins registered a team-best 114 receiving yards on his five receptions in the loss. Bengals running back Joe Mixon led the team in rushing on Sunday with 58 yards on his 18 total carries. Mixon also registered another 10 yards on his two receptions in the game.

The Bengals turned the football over twice on Sunday. Returner Darius Phillips fumbled away the football on both occasions.

Defensively for the Bengals in their Sunday home loss, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with 10. The Bengals defense managed to register four sacks on Sunday with one of those being credited to defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals defense failed to register a takeaway on Sunday, however.

In overtime, the Bengals offense drove the field for a go-ahead field goal. The 49ers offense answered, however, with a seven-play drive that culminated with a 12yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with two minutes left in the extra period of play.

Week 14 will now end on Monday with the 8-5 Ravens still leading the AFC North division. The 7-6 Browns are now in second place in the AFC North with the 7-6 Bengals now in third place. The 6-6-1 Steelers will exit Week 14 in last place.

In Week 15 AFC North action, the Steelers will host the 9-4 Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Heinz Field. The Ravens will host the 10-3 Green Bay Packers next Sunday while the Bengals will play the 7-6 Denver Broncos on the road that same afternoon. As for the Browns in Week 15, they will host the 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.