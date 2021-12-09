2021 Week 13 Steelers Vs Vikings Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers truly couldn’t have gone any worse. The defense has gone completely MIA in every sense of the word. Vikings receivers running wide open all over the field and wide-open gaps for their running backs every time they touch the ball. And for as bad as the defense has been the offense hasn’t been the least bit better, with Roethlisberger getting sacked seemingly every other dropback. A truly soulless effort all-around.

The first half stats tell just about all you need to know about this game.

1st half summary for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/ztZyn4pMnj — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 10, 2021

Sure does look like quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, says “Let me call the plays,” to Mike Tomlin coming to the sidelines after the last sack.

After another flag on special teams, the Steelers offense will start the second half from their own 12-yard line.

Vikings and Steelers trade presnap penalties on third down. Roethlisberger gets sacked once again on third down.

Perfectly captures how the night is going for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Iq9DG9E7KU — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 10, 2021

Troy Aikman states it well, “small victory” for this Steelers defense as they hold the Vikings offense to a field goal. 26-0 Vikings.

Longest run of the season for Najee #Steelers (9:03) (No Huddle, Shotgun) N.Harris right tackle pushed ob at PIT 42 for 23 yards (B.Breeland). — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 10, 2021

The longest run of Najee’s career is followed up with a Big Ben interception.

Looks like the Steelers will be without their OTHER outside linebacker.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return. This is just not Pittsburgh’s night. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2021

With TJ Watt already out for the game, looks like Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton might be all that’s left to close out the game outside.

Minkah Fitzpatrick gets called for unnecessary roughness on a hit that caused an incompletion in the end zone. Looks like it was clean and Joe Haden agrees.

You can’t hit him any cleaner!!!!!!! @minkfitz_21 😤😤😤😤😤 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 10, 2021

Joseph nails another field goal. Vikings lead 29-0.

Steelers’ offense can’t complete a screen or get a clean hand-off. Sums up the game this far.

Najee Harris, is still playing tough and turns what looked to be a loss into a first down on third down.

Finally, a big play from this Steelers offense after a simultaneous catch is granted to James Washington.

James Washington got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/Cg4gGMYLRQ — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) December 10, 2021

WE HAVE POINTS!!! Roethlisberger finds Najee Harris in the flat for the Steelers’ first points of the game. 29-7 Vikings.

Ahkello Witherspoon brings in his first interception as a Steelers. If the Pittsburgh offense can score here before the end of the quarter, we may have something here.

We will head into the final quarter 29-7 with the Steelers inside the Vikings 10-yard line.

Najee Harris finishes off the drive behind Jon Leglue, all of a sudden the Steelers are showing some life. Steelers trail 29-14.

The game is not over yet after the Steelers defense stands strong for a three and out.

Heck of a game for Minkah tonight. Good tackling, pass breakup and should've had a second if it wasn't for a terrible end zone call. Steelers force a punt… — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 10, 2021

Back-to-back explosive plays from this Steelers receiving core and the Steelers draw within 9 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Here is the Diontae Johnson catch #steelers pic.twitter.com/SkKqykd8zr — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 10, 2021

The comeback is stalled after a play-action deep touchdown catch by the Vikings. Looks like the receiver may have gotten away with a push-off. Vikings lead 36-20.

After three straight runs, the Steelers will punt it back to the Vikings.