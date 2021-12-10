2021 Week 13 Steelers Vs Vikings Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Minnesota Vikings tonight at 8:20 PM/EST, a game that can be viewed on FOX. The Steelers enter this one 6-5-1 fresh off a critical victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Vikings are do-or-die at 5-7, losing to the previously winless Detroit Lions in Week 13.

To get you ready for the game, check out our prediction and our five keys to a Steelers’ win.

Let’s take a look at the inactive list’s for both teams tonight.

Not any surprises from this Steelers team.

The big news for the Vikings, is star running back, Davlin Cook, is ACTIVE. The cornerback, Patrick Peterson is also active for Minnesota, look to see him match up a ton with Steelers wideout, Diontae Johnson.

Vikings inactives Thursday night vs #Steelers QB Kellen Mond

WR Adam Thielen

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Blake Lynch

T Christian Darrisaw

It’s possible we’ll be seeing a lot of Terrible Towels twirling around U.S. Bank Stadium tonight.

Steelers Nation always travels well. Minnesota isn’t a city you traditionally have circled for a stadium takeover for a Steelers away game.