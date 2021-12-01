2021 Stock Watch – DL Montravius Adams – Stock Purchased

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: DL Montravius Adams

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers officially announced yesterday that they have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams to their 53-man roster from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Thanks to T.J. Watt being on the COVID-19 List, no roster move has had to be made yet in order to accommodate the addition of defensive lineman Montravius Adams, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster yesterday from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

A former third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2017, Adams spent his entire career with the Packers prior to this season, playing inf 45 games and starting three; he spent a good chunk of the 2020 season on the Reserve/Injured List.

The New England Patriots signed Adams as an unrestricted free agent in mid-March, but he did not make their final 53-man roster. He signed with the New Orleans Saints, playing in five games and starting one, playing 115 snaps, but he was eventually released and re-signed to the practice squad. That is, of course, where the Steelers now come in.

Throughout his career, Adams has logged 710 snaps on defense. He played 130 snaps last season despite only playing in eight games. He averaged about 200 snaps per season the prior two years. He has also been a regular contributor to the field goal kicking/blocking units for the past three years.

He is now one of six defensive linemen on the Steelers’ 53-man roster, with Cameron Heyward and Chris Wormley at the top of that list. Henry Mondeaux appears to be their new number one tackle, with Isaiah Buggs getting demoted, though Heyward may play there anyway. Isaiahh Loudermilk, the rookie, is the other lineman.

Another pending promotion is Carlos Davis, who has spent most of the season injured. He is practicing, and could be activated to the 53-man roster as recently as this week. It remains to be seen how Adams fits in, particularly this week, but he gives them another option, especially if they’re unwilling to play Buggs. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday, with Daniel Archibong elevated (as a COVID-19 replacement) from the practice squad instead.