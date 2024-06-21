The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent Transactions, Hard Knocks, Najee Harris’ Contract Situation & More

Season 14, Episode 147 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by talking about the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which included the waiving of S Trenton Thompson and the contract termination of WR Denzel Mims. We also discuss how the Steelers might go about filling those two open roster spots.

With the Steelers now poised to take part in Hard Knocks in 2024 as part of the AFC North being covered in-season, I give my thoughts related to the topic and if I think it would be a distraction to the team.

Mike Greenberg of ESPN had an interesting hot take on Get Up a few days ago that Alex and I decide to dissect completely.

The New England Patriots finally got RB Rhamondre Stevenson signed to a contract extension on Thursday. On the heels of that happening, Alex and I discuss what that deal may or may not mean when it comes to the Steelers potentially signing RB Najee Harris to an extension this summer. Alex and I go over my contract prediction for Harris, if he will hold-in at training camp, and whether each of us would give him the proposed deal.

Alex and I have a good debate about the process and decisions the Steelers have gone through this offseason as it relates to Harris and his fifth-year option for the 2025 season being declined. We also give our gut predictions on how we think Harris’ contract situation will play out by the start of the 2024 regular season.

With my annual 90-In-30 training camp series underway as of Thursday, Alex and I go over the first six players that I have covered in those two posts. Those six players discussed are DT Montravius Adams, QB Kyle Allen, OL Spencer Anderson, DB Grayland Arnold, WR Calvin Austin III, and CB Anthony Averett.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 110-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since last Friday.

