2021 Stock Watch – DL Isaiahh Loudermilk – Stock Up

Player: DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The rookie defensive lineman has generally been on an upward trajectory, and stepped up and played well on Sunday in a limited role, which could be much bigger this week if Chris Wormley is unavailable.

The Steelers’ decision to trade away a 2022 fourth-round draft pick in order to acquire a 2021 fifth-round pick, and then to use it to draft defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk out of Wisconsin, was roundly criticized at the time.

However, while he has certainly looked like a raw rookie quite a few times, he has also shown a lot of growth, as well as the building blocks for a prototypical 3-4 Steelers defensive end. We saw some of that on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with the way that he was able to two-gap against the run.

Loudermilk drew comparisons to “a young Cameron Heyward” multiple times during the offseason process from coaches and players, which is high praise indeed—though Heyward didn’t start until his third season.

It goes without saying, obviously, that him even approaching anything like Heyward would be a draft steal. Heyward is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, which remarkable career longevity at this point, and is the personification of Steelers football in all the best ways.

Loudermilk is a long way off from that, but it’s not like he was ever the one fueling that kind of talk—and really, it’s on me for even bringing it up here. The point today is simply to acknowledge that the rookie did a nice job in his allotted snaps the last time out.

And we can only hope that it’s a building block to continued improvement, and a path toward consistency, which can see him develop into a regular contributor—another Wormley or Tyson Alualu. Who knows? Maybe even a starter someday.