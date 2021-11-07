Week 9 Sunday Late Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 9, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. We already watched a few key AFC North games on this Sunday and now we can sit back and watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers as part of the Sunday late game action that’s now on tap. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments.

I have added a Sunday late game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the evening and include videos from all three of the late afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 9 late afternoon games.

Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:05 p.m. EST)

Chargers: CB Michael Davis, S Alohi Gilman, RB Justin Jackson, FB Gabe Nabers, OT Trey Pipkins, CB Asante Samuel, QB Easton Stick

Eagles: C Jack Anderson, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, CB Tay Gowan, CB Mac McCain, CB Josiah Scott, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Kary Vincent

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Packers: DL Kingsley Keke, LB Isaiah McDuffiel, S Vernon Scott, OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Chiefs: CB Deandre Baker, TE Daniel Brown, OT Mike Remmers, DT Khalen Saunders, OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins, CB Kevin Peterson, RB Jonathan Ward, DB James Wiggins

49ers: C Jack Anderson, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, CB Tay Gowan, CB Mac McCain, CB Josiah Scott, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Kary Vincent

