Watch: Devin Bush’s One Big Mistake

Another video for you guys today. Focused on the positives of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. Today though, we’ll look at some of the negatives from it, including the lone TD allowed Sunday. How Devin Bush made a crucial mistake on D’Ernest Johnson’s ten-yard score Sunday. We’re looking at how it could’ve been prevented.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one after 30 seconds. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay.” Click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

