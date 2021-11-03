Season 12, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this week as the team prepares to play the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The Steelers traded away outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, so Alex and I spend the early part of this show discussing that move from several different angles.

The Steelers also had a few other roster moves on Tuesday so Alex and I make sure to recap those at the start of this show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday and so Alex spend a lot of time in the middle of this show reviewing all that he had to say. We talk injury outlook for the Steelers as part of this and much, much more.

Tomlin hit on quite a few very interesting topics. We discuss the Steelers team at 4-3 and what our updated outlook is moving forward into the next several weeks. We discuss where the Steelers have improved and where they need to get better moving past their Week 8 road win against the Cleveland Browns.

Later in this show, Alex and I go over what all stuck out on the all-22 tape from the Steelers game against the Browns.

Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers at the end of this show and as usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Ingram Trade, Tomlin Presser, Browns Game All-22, Listener Questions & More

