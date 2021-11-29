The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Game Recap, Injury Report, Ryan Shazier Interview, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Week 12 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex and I cover the lead up to the Sunday afternoon game from Saturday afternoon transactions and on. We discuss the decision to make defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs inactive on Sunday and more. We also discuss B.J. Finney getting the start at left guard on Sunday over Joe Haeg.

We go deep into breaking down all that went wrong for the Steelers on Sunday and that includes more talk about the defense being unable to stop the run. The play of inside linebacker Devin Bush is obviously discussed in this show as part of us breaking down the Sunday loss.

Did Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handle the blowout properly in the fourth quarter when it came to leaving certain starters in the game? We discuss that topic some. We also talk some about what Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say after Sunday’s game.

Do the Steelers have any shot at winning the AFC North now? Alex and I cover that topic as the Steelers now get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 13.

After breaking down the Steelers loss tom the Bengals, Alex and I are then joined by former Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, who has a new book coming out just in time for the holidays. We talk to Ryan about his new book, him continuing to overcome his serious spinal injury, his business ventures, his thoughts on the current Steelers and whether or not coaching football might be in his future. You can find out more information on his newb book at this link: https://www.grandcentralpublishing.com/titles/ryan-shazier/walking-miracle/9781538706251/

We then move on to wrap up the show by answering questions from our listeners.

