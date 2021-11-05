The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bears Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Injury Report, Week 9 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns as well on the heels of them now parting ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After talking about the Browns situation briefly, Alex and I move on to talk about the Steelers Thursday injury report and the way it might ultimately shake out come Monday night. We also quickly go over the Chicago Bears injury report that includes three key players not practicing on Thursday.

On Thursday, two of the Steelers coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media so as usual, Alex and I recap all the main talking points that came out of those two media sessions. We spend a lot of time talking about what Butler had to see about a few defensive players. Canada did not say much on Thursday, but Alex and I do find a few small things to discuss.

Former Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram met the media on Thursday for the first time since he was traded so Alex and I recap a few things he had to say. We also discuss comments made on Thursday by the Browns special teams coordinator related to the fake field goal the Steelers ran on Sunday. Alex and I give more thoughts on that fake field decision after watching the all-22 version of it.

The Steelers will play the Bears on Monday night so ahead of that primetime contest Alex and I welcome back to the show Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports. Eric has closely followed the Bears for years, so we get his thoughts on the team ahead of them playing the Steelers on Monday night. We spend roughly 25 minutes with Eric previewing the game and then get his score prediction before letting him go.

If not already doing so, please follow Eric on Twitter at @Eric_Edholm and make sure to read his work on Yahoo right here: https://www.yahoo.com/author/eric-edholm/

As usual, Alex and pick all the remaining Week 9 Sunday NFL games against the spread later in this show. We then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bears Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Injury Report, Week 9 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-5-episode-1482

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 36 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n