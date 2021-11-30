Steelers Week 13 Injury Update: Freiermuth In Concussion Protocol; Spillane Dealing With Knee Sprain

The Pittsburgh Steelers unfortunately suffered a few more injuries in their Week 12 road loss and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin updated the overall health of the team as they start to prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens.
“We have some guys that lack availability,” Tomlin said. “Robert Spillane has a knee sprain that probably would make him less than available this week. [Pat] Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol. We’ll continue to follow that progress and see where that leads us. A couple of guys hopefully will be working their way back to us. Joe Haden with his foot injury. Another couple of other guys managing bumps and bruises associated with play. As you guys know, T.J. Watt’s in the COVID protocol and so we’ll adhere to that protocol and see where that leads us. Christian Kuntz has a hip injury that may limit him at the early portions of the week. We’ll see where those limits lead him and us in terms of availability there. The rest are bumps and bruises associated with play.”
So, it sounds like there’s a good chance that inside linebacker Robert Spillane won’t be able to play on Sunday against the Ravens. If that’s indeed the case, we might see rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson back in a helmet again for the first time in several weeks.
It sounds like tight end Pat Freiermuth will be able to play as long as he clears concussion protocol this week. It also sounds like long snapper Christian Kuntz is starting the week with an intent on playing on Sunday.
Cornerback Joe Haden might be back on Sunday after missing the last two games with a foot injury.
As for outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, we’ll just have to wait and see if he can clear protocol by Saturday night.
The Steelers first injury report of Week 13 will be released on Wednesday after the team concludes their practice.